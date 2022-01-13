NEWS

TV crew attacked outside Athens university

tv-crew-attacked-outside-athens-university

A television crew of the state-run broadcaster ERT was attacked by a group of hooded individuals outside the Athens University of Economics and Business (ASOEE) in central Athens.

According to Skai TV, three to four perpetrators hurled coffee cups and plastic bottles towards the crew, while the reporter was interviewing students.

One of them tried unsuccessfully to snatch the microphone while the cameraman run away to protect the camera, the report said. This is the second time the same cameraman has been attacked in the past few days. 

Crime
[Intime News]
