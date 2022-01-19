artist-chrestos-sarakatsianos-dies-after-long-illness

Renowned painter, sculptor, and engraver Chrestos Sarakatsianos passed away at the age of 85 on Wednesday after a long illness.

Sarakatsianos was born in Ioannina in 1937. He studied at the Athens School of Fine Art, under the tutelage of Athanase Apartis and Yiannis Moralis. He was a student of both European modern art, as well as ancient Greek, Byzantine, and Greek folk art.

He held his first solo exhibition in 1982, with many to follow both in Greece and abroad. Works by Sarakatsianos are displayed in museums across Greece, including the National Gallery, the Vorres Museum, the Museum of Contemporary Art on Andros, and the Municipal Gallery of Athens. His works are also part of private collections across the globe, from the United States to Japan.

His funeral will take place on Thursday at 1 p.m. at the First Cemetery of Athens.