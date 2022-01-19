eu-vice-president-holds-up-pfizer-ceo-as-paradigm-for-greek-universities

European Commission Vice-President Margaritis Schinas has expressed his desire to see Greek universities making headlines for their educational qualities and for producing more graduates like the Greek chief executive of US pharmaceutical giant Pfizer, Albert Bourla.

Schinas, who is responsible for European Commission educational policy and was educated in the Greek public system himself, lamented the fact that the country’s universities are so often the subject of headlines for incidents of violence and lawlessness.

“I would like Greek universities to draw attention for the quality of their educators, their students and their contribution in the areas of research,” Greece’s state-run Athens-Macedonian News Agency quoted Schinas as saying in comments to the press on Tuesday.

“I would like Greek universities to continue producing people like Albert Bourla, the president of Pfizer, for example, rather than people who destroy university equipment,” he added.

Bourla received as PhD in biotechnology from the Aristotle University of Thessaloniki.