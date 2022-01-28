erdogan-says-turkey-will-respond-to-greek-buildup

Referring to Greece’s recent arms procurements, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan warned Thursday that “Turkey will not sit and watch Greece strengthen, it will be shielded.”

In an interview with private television network NTV, he also said that no project can go ahead in the Eastern Mediterranean that does not include Turkey.

“We have stated it clearly. The EastMed pipeline project was not economically or technically viable… it was presented by Greece and the Greek Cypriots for reasons of political expediency,” he said, adding it was an empty plan that excluded Turkey and “the TRNC” (Turkish-occupied northern Cyprus). “It is gratifying that the US has finally seen this reality,” he said.

Meanwhile, the Turkish Security Council, which convened under Erdogan Thursday, again called for the demilitarization of Greek islands, accusing Greece of violating international law and refusing dialogue.