Greece needs ‘modern and effective crisis management system’, president tells PM

The summer wildfires and the snowstorm that hit Greece this week demonstrate that Greece “must as soon as possible acquire or rather establish a modern and effective crisis management system,” President Katerina Sakellaropoulou told the prime minister on Friday.

In a meeting with Kyriakos Mitsotakis at the Presidential Mansion, Sakellaropoulou said that the scientific reality of climate change means that similar crises “are unfortunately expected to become more frequent in the future.”

For his part, Mitsostakis said that lessons had been learned from the mistakes had been made in the state’s response to the snowstorm.

“The effort to build a resilient and effective state is constant and a non-negotiable priority for this government. There will be setbacks and there will be mistakes that we must always be courageous and recognise them so that we can learn from our mistakes and constantly become better,” he said.

He added the work done in improving civil protection in the 30 months of his government has laid foundations in terms of processes, equipment and training to deal with unexpected phenomena. [AMNA]