Health workers to lose job unless they get Covid shot by March 31, says minister

Unvaccinated health workers must get the jab against Covid-19 by March 31 or they will be fired from Greece’s national health system (ESY), Health Minister Thanos Plevris said on Monday.

Health workers in Greece have staged several protests against mandatory coronavirus vaccines for their profession.

Speaking on Skai TV, Plevris added that Greece will as of February 7 require a booster shot to be considered fully vaccinated.

Greece on Monday eased measures against the spread of the coronavirus, allowing music in restaurants and bars, while extending their operating hours.

