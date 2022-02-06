fm-to-visit-london-and-rome

Foreign Minister Nikos Dendias is set to travel to London and Rome on February 7 and 8. During his visit to London on Monday he is expected to hold talks with British Minister of State at the Foreign, Commonwealth, & Development Office, Chris Heaton-Harris according to the ministry’s official announcement.

Bilateral cooperation is expected to be at the center of the talks, following the signing of a relevant memorandum last October. They are also expected to discuss Cyprus, developments in the Eastern Mediterranean, the Western Balkans, and Eastern Europe.

While Dendias is in the British capital, he will also have meetings with the Ambassador of the Bahamas and the Ambassador of Brunei to the United Kingdom, with parallel accreditation in Greece.

On Tuesday, the Foreign Minister will travel to Rome, where he will meet with the Executive Director of the World Food Program, David Beasley.

In addition, he is expected to have meetings with ambassadors of several African and Latin American countries in Italy, with parallel accreditation in our country.

In particular, the Foreign Minister is expected to meet with the Ambassadors of the following countries: Angola, Ethiopia, Ivory Coast, Republic of Guinea, Zambia, Zimbabwe, Equatorial Guinea, Kenya, Congo, Lesotho, Madagascar, Mali, Mauritania, Mozambique, Burkina Faso, Niger, Uganda, Senegal, Somalia, Tanzania, Haiti, Bolivia, Guatemala, Dominican Republic, El Salvador, Ecuador, Colombia, Costa Rica, Honduras, and Paraguay.

Finally, the Foreign Minister is expected to meet with the Ambassadors of Oman, Uzbekistan, and Yemen, who are also accredited in Greece. [AMNA]