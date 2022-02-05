NEWS PANDEMIC

Erdogan, tested positive for Covid, thanks Mitsotakis for supportive message

[INTIME/Prime Minister's Office/Dimitris Papamitsos]

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has responded to a message from Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis wishing him speedy recovery from Covid-19 by thanking him.

“Thank you for your good wishes, Mr Prime Minister. My wife and I extend my greetings to you, your family and the Greek people,” Erdogan tweeted from his official account.

Both Erdogan and his wife tested positive for the coronavirus Saturday

“Today my wife and I tested positive for Covid-19 with mild symptoms. Thankfully, we’re experiencing slight symptoms that we have learned is the Omicron variant,” he tweeted. “We are on duty. We will continue to work at home. We look forward to your prayers.”

Erdogan, 67, sent the message after appearing via videolink at a tunnel-opening ceremony from Istanbul, having canceled his appearance in person.

Erdogan showed no signs of illness in his televised appearance. His wife Emine tweeted that they hoped to get through their illness together as soon as possible.

