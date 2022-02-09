NEWS

Turkish DJ defends Sumela music show

A Turkish DJ who appeared in a controversial video playing electronic music at the former Orthodox Christian Sumela monastery in Turkey has defended the show saying that it was aimed at promoting the monument, a candidate for UNESCO’s list of world heritage sites.

“Every reasonable measure was taken to protect the site. We wanted to promote Sumela monastery from a different perspective and with the energy of music,” Ahmet Senterzi said of the show which is believed to have taken place around 10 days ago. 

The video has prompted a reaction from Ecumenical Patriarch Vartholomaios, Greek President Katerina Sakellaropoulou and the Greek Foreign Ministry. Greek and Cypriot MEPs of the European People’s Party (EPP) also submitted a parliamentary question to the Commission over the incident. 

There has been no reaction from the Turkish authorities.

