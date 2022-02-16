NEWS

Parliament approves armaments acquisitions

parliament-approves-armaments-acquisitions
[File photo]

The Greek Parliament passed on Tuesday a bill on new armament programs that include the purchase of six additional Rafale fighter jets, three Belharra frigates and submarine torpedoes.

The ruling center-right New Democracy, the socialist Movement for Change and nationalist Hellenic Solution voted for the bill.

The main opposition Syriza voted “present” on the whole bill, while, on the individual articles, approved the acquisition of frigates and torpedoes but voted against the fighters.

The Communist Party and DiEM 25 voted against the whole bill, the fighters and the frigates and voted “present” on the torpedoes.

Defense Politics
READ MORE
[Intime News]
NEWS

KINAL to greenlight French frigate deal

[Intime News]
NEWS

Tsipras: SYRIZA to approve frigate deal, but no ‘carte blanche’ in spending

[AP]
NEWS

US lawmakers express concern over reports of potential Turkey F-16 purchase

[Giorgos Zachos/InTime News]
NEWS

Leaders clash over defense agreement before ratification

Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis (right) and Foreign Minister Nikos Dendias are seen in Parliament, in Athens, on Thursday. [Petros Giannakouris/AP]
NEWS

Greek lawmakers ratify major defense pact with France

[InTime News]
NEWS

Parliament ratifies Greek-French defense deal with 191 votes