parliament-approves-armaments-acquisitions

The Greek Parliament passed on Tuesday a bill on new armament programs that include the purchase of six additional Rafale fighter jets, three Belharra frigates and submarine torpedoes.

The ruling center-right New Democracy, the socialist Movement for Change and nationalist Hellenic Solution voted for the bill.

The main opposition Syriza voted “present” on the whole bill, while, on the individual articles, approved the acquisition of frigates and torpedoes but voted against the fighters.

The Communist Party and DiEM 25 voted against the whole bill, the fighters and the frigates and voted “present” on the torpedoes.