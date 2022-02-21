Euroferry Olympia: Photos show extent of damage after fire

The extent of the damage on an Italian-owned ferry that caught fire off the island of Corfu Friday was revealed in photos published on Kathimerini.gr Monday.

Several burned trucks with their tyres reduced to melted rubber can be seen aboard the Euroferry Olympia which was carrying more than 290 passengers and crew as well as 153 trucks and 32 cars.

Emergency workers rescued a Belarussian truck driver on Sunday and found the body of a Greek truck driver. Ten people are still unaccounted for.