NEWS

Search expanded on burning ferry; 10 missing

search-expanded-on-burning-ferry-10-missing

Fire service rescuers expanded a search Monday inside a burning ferry anchored off the Greek island of Corfu where 10 people remain missing.

The fire on the Italian-flagged Euroferry Olympia is burning for a fourth day but rescuers have gained more expanded access inside the 183-meter (600 foot) vessel after containing the blaze.

The body of a Greek man was discovered inside the ship Sunday. A total of 281 people were rescued. They included two men who were airlifted by rescuers off the ferry and a third man who managed to free himself and reach the deck of the vessel after being trapped for more than two days. [AP]

Fire Rescue
READ MORE
[AP]
NEWS

Greece boosting aerial firefighting capabilities

[Reuters]
EUROFERRY OLYMPIA

Twelve people still missing as firefighters battle blaze

[Reuters]
NEWS

Twelve still missing after fire engulfs Greece-Italy ferry

More than 280 people have been evacuated from the ferry in northwestern Greece that caught fire overnight, while heading to southern Italy, authorities said [Lazos Madikos/debater.gr. via AP]
NEWS

Two trapped in burning ferry, 11 others missing

[InTime News]
NEWS

Hundreds rescued from ferry fire near Greek island

[InTime News]
NEWS

Hundreds rescued after fire breaks out on Greece-Italy ferry