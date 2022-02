A pair of Turkish F-16 fighter jets entered Athens’ Flight Information Region (FIR) without submitting a flight plan and flew over the inhabited islands of Leipsoi and Farmakonisi on Monday.

Specifically, the pair flew over Farmakonisi at 4.16 p.m. at an altitude of 28,000 feet, and over the island of Leipsoi two minutes later at 4.18 p.m. at a constant altitude.