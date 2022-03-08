NEWS

Marchers mark International Women’s Day in Athens

[InTime News]

Hundreds of people participated in a rally and march to mark International Women’s Day 2022 in Athens on Tuesday.

Several organizations, including university students, political parties, trade unions and migrants associations, participated.

Speaking on behalf of the Ukrainian Women in Greece organization, which attended the march holding yellow carnations, Hannah Olanic said her compatriots were “in great pain” over developments in Ukraine.

Besides chanting slogans in support of women’s rights, participants also chanted against the war in Ukraine while a central banner called for the reinstitution of the General Secretariat for Equality. [AMNA, Kathimerini]

