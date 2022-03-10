Greek Parliament ratifies MoUs with UAE, India on energy

The Greek Parliament plenary on Thursday ratified three bills relating to energy collaborations with the United Arab Emirates (UAE) and India, and membership in the International Solar Alliance.

A memorandum of understanding (MoU) in energy between the energy ministries of Greece and UAE was approved by ruling New Democracy (ND), main opposition SYRIZA, and Movement for Change (KINAL). The Communist Party of Greece (KKE), Greek Solution and MeRA25 voted it down.

The ratification of the framework agreement on the establishment of the International Solar Alliance was supported by ND, Syriza, and KINAL. It was voted down by KKE and MeRA25, while Greek Solution voted ‘present’. According to the Parliament’s accompanying documentation, Greece signed up as member on June 26, 2021.

An MoU between the energy ministries of Greece and India on new and renewable energy was approved by ND, Syriza, and KINAL. KKE voted ‘present’, while Greek Solution and MeRA25 voted against it. [AMNA]