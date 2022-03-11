NEWS

Stoltenberg hints at risk from Turkey’s S-400s

[AP]

Russia’s invasion of Ukraine has shown the importance of NATO allies not being dependent on Russian military equipment, NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg has said, according to Reuters.

The NATO chief made the comment on the sidelines of a forum held in Turkey on Friday, the report said.

US officials have long complained that Turkey’s S-400 defense system, purchased from Russia, is incompatible with NATO equipment and a potential threat to allied security.

