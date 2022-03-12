Mitsotakis, Erdogan meet in Istanbul Sunday

Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis will meet with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan in Istanbul Sunday at 2 p.m. local time (1 p.m. Greek time), his office announced Saturday.

Erdogan will host Mitsotakis for luch at the presidential residence in the city.

Mitsotakis will fly to Istanbul Sunday morning and will attend services at the Ecumenical Patriarchate’s Saint George Cathedral, before heading to his lunch with Erdogan.

At 5:15 p.m., Mitsotakis will meet with Ecumenical Patriarch Vartholomaios at the Greek consulate.