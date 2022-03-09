NEWS

Turkey is ready to cooperate with Israel on energy says Erdogan

[Reuters]

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan met with Israeli President Isaac Herzog on Wednesday in Ankara with the Turkish president calling the visit a turning point in the countries’ relations. Erdogan also stated his country’s readiness to cooperate with Israel on energy issues.

During the visit by Herzog, the first official visit of an Israeli leader in Ankara since 2008, the two men reportedly discussed developments in Palestine. Erdogan also added that Turkey has the capacity to collaborate with Israel on defense.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, left, and Israel's President Isaac Herzog inspect a military guard of honour during a welcome ceremony, in Ankara, Turkey, Wednesday. [AP]
