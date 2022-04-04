greece-condemns-killing-of-unarmed-civilians-in-ukraine

Greece has condemned the killings of unarmed civilians in Bucha on the outskirts of Kyiv.

“Those who perpetrated these crimes must be held accountable,” the Foreign Ministry said in a statement in Greek on Monday.

“We call for the immediate investigation of the crimes and the punishment of those responsible,” it said.

Ukraine on Sunday accused the departing Russian forces of carrying out a “massacre” in the area.

Russia denied the allegation, describing photos and videos from the town as a “staged performance.”