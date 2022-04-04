NEWS

Greece condemns killing of unarmed civilians in Ukraine

greece-condemns-killing-of-unarmed-civilians-in-ukraine

Greece has condemned the killings of unarmed civilians in Bucha on the outskirts of Kyiv. 

“Those who perpetrated these crimes must be held accountable,” the Foreign Ministry said in a statement in Greek on Monday.

“We call for the immediate investigation of the crimes and the punishment of those responsible,” it said.

Ukraine on Sunday accused the departing Russian forces of carrying out a “massacre” in the area.

Russia denied the allegation, describing photos and videos from the town as a “staged performance.”

Diplomacy Ukraine Russia
READ MORE
[Geert Vanden Wijngaert/AP]
NEWS

PM ‘appalled’ at crimes against Ukrainian civilians

[Ukraine Embassy Facebook account]
NEWS

Ukrainian Embassy decries planned Athens motorcade ‘against Russophobia and racism’

mariupol-humanitarian-mission-called-off-following-putin-reaction
NEWS

Mariupol humanitarian mission called off following Putin reaction

A man rides his bike past flames and smoke rising from a fire following a Russian attack in Kharkiv, Ukraine, on March 25. [AP]
NEWS

Ukrainian, Russian negotiators to begin peace talks on Monday, Turkish official says

[Lefteris Pitarakis/AP]
NEWS

Erdogan urges cease-fire in call to Putin

[Brendan Smialowski/ Pool via REUTERS]
NEWS

West assails Russian ‘barbarism’ as Ukrainians shelter from bombardment