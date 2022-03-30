NEWS

Mariupol humanitarian mission called off following Putin reaction

mariupol-humanitarian-mission-called-off-following-putin-reaction

A trilateral humanitarian aid mission to the besieged port city of Mariupol in southern Ukraine has been aborted after Russia rejected the initiative.  

The office of French President Emmanuel Macron said late Tuesday that the operation was not possible “at this stage.” 

The one-hour-long call ended without a conclusion, his office said. Russian President Vladimir Putin reportedly told Macron that Ukrainian forces fighting in Mariupol would have to surrender before humanitarian aid could be dispatched.

Last week, Macron said that France was ready to lead a humanitarian operation along with Greece and Turkey.

