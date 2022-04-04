NEWS EAST MED

Cavusoglu: Energy projects excluding Turkey doomed to fail

cavusoglu-energy-projects-excluding-turkey-doomed-to-fail
[AP]

Any eastern Mediterranean energy project that does not include Turkey and the breakaway state in Turkish-occupied Cyprus is doomed to fail, Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu has said.

In an interview with the monthly magazine Kriter, Cavusoglu called for “comprehensive cooperation over the potential energy resources in the region.”

“I am, of course, not talking about ill-intentioned partnerships that exclude Turkey and the TRNC,” he said in reference to the breakaway Turkish-Cypriot state that is recognized only by Ankara.

“Such attempts are doomed to fail, as the EastMed [pipeline project] showed,” Cavusoglu said, adding that “unilateral actions have fueled tensions so far.”

“We are determined about safeguarding the rights and the interests of our country and of the TRNC,” he said.

Turkey Energy
READ MORE
[Reuters]
NEWS

Israel-Turkey gas pipeline an option for Russia-wary Europe, say sources

[AP]
NEWS

Erdogan says Turkey, Israel can work on gas amid push to mend ties

‘De-escalation in our relations with Turkey requires respect for international law, sovereignty, each country’s sovereign rights, and the principles of good-neighborly conduct,’ says Panagiotopoulos. [InTime News]
NEWS

Akar’s claim of joint sea exploitation dismissed

akar-calls-for-sharing-riches-of-the-aegean-with-greece
NEWS

Akar calls for sharing ‘riches of the Aegean’ with Greece

Members of Turkey's main opposition Republican People's Party burn invoices as they gather in front of a monument of the founder of modern Turkey, Mustafa Kemal Ataturk, in Ankara, Turkey, Wednesday, to protest high electricity prices, as people set on fire electricity bills they say they can't pay. [AP]
NEWS

Turkish opposition leader refuses to pay power bill in protest

A man looks at demonstrators (not pictured) protesting against the surging energy bills, as he returns from shopping, in Diyarbakir, Turkey, Tuesday. [Reuters]
NEWS

Voices of discontent spread in Turkey as energy prices surge