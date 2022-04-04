Cavusoglu: Energy projects excluding Turkey doomed to fail

Any eastern Mediterranean energy project that does not include Turkey and the breakaway state in Turkish-occupied Cyprus is doomed to fail, Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu has said.

In an interview with the monthly magazine Kriter, Cavusoglu called for “comprehensive cooperation over the potential energy resources in the region.”

“I am, of course, not talking about ill-intentioned partnerships that exclude Turkey and the TRNC,” he said in reference to the breakaway Turkish-Cypriot state that is recognized only by Ankara.

“Such attempts are doomed to fail, as the EastMed [pipeline project] showed,” Cavusoglu said, adding that “unilateral actions have fueled tensions so far.”

“We are determined about safeguarding the rights and the interests of our country and of the TRNC,” he said.