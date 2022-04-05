NEWS

Israeli, Cypriot FMs in Athens for tripartite meeting

israeli-cypriot-fms-in-athens-for-tripartite-meeting

The foreign ministers of Israel and Cyprus are flying to Greece on Tuesday for talks on the partnership between the three countries and on the impact of the war in Ukraine.

Cyprus’ Ioannis Kasoulides is arriving in Athens first and will be meeting with Foreign Minister Nikos Dendias, who will later welcome Israel’s Yair Lapid at his office for one-on-walk talks.

The three officials will sit down together later in the afternoon for a discussion in which the energy crisis and regional security concerns are expected to feature high on the agenda.

“Talks between the foreign ministers of the three countries are expected to focus on further strengthening their close cooperation in various fields, such as energy, civil protection, economy and the fight against terrorism, with the ultimate objective of promoting peace, security, stability and prosperity in Eastern Mediterranean,” the Greek Foreign Ministry said in announcement.

Diplomacy Cyprus Israel
READ MORE
[Reuters]
NEWS

Nuland to visit Cyprus, Greece, Turkey

Israeli President Isaac Herzog, right, and Cypriot President Nicos Anastasiades speak to the media during a press conference after their meeting at the presidential palace in Nicosia, Cyprus, March 2, 2022 [Iakovos Hatzistavrou/Pool via AP]
NEWS

Israel says outreach to Turkey won’t come at Cyprus’ expense

russian-ambassador-to-cyprus-no-russian-tourists-for-you
NEWS

Russian Ambassador to Cyprus: No Russian tourists for you

This image provided by Cyprus Press and Informations Office, shows Saudi Foreign Minister Prince Faisal Bin Farhan Al-Saud, left and Cyprus Foreign Minister Ioannis Kasoulides speaking to the media, during a press conference after their meeting, at the foreign ministry house in capital Nicosia, Cyprus, Sunday. [Stavros Ioannides PIO via AP]
NEWS

Saudi sees Cyprus as ‘bridge’ between Europe, Middle East

A UN tower guard post is seen behind barberwires inside the UN controlled buffer zone between the Cyprus republic, south, and the Turkish occupied area at the north of divided capital Nicosia, Cyprus, Thursday. [AP]
NEWS

Turkish Cypriot leader calls air link-for-land offer ‘stunt’

[AP]
NEWS

Greek Cypriots in last ditch effort to ‘save Varosha’