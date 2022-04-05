Israeli, Cypriot FMs in Athens for tripartite meeting

The foreign ministers of Israel and Cyprus are flying to Greece on Tuesday for talks on the partnership between the three countries and on the impact of the war in Ukraine.

Cyprus’ Ioannis Kasoulides is arriving in Athens first and will be meeting with Foreign Minister Nikos Dendias, who will later welcome Israel’s Yair Lapid at his office for one-on-walk talks.

The three officials will sit down together later in the afternoon for a discussion in which the energy crisis and regional security concerns are expected to feature high on the agenda.

“Talks between the foreign ministers of the three countries are expected to focus on further strengthening their close cooperation in various fields, such as energy, civil protection, economy and the fight against terrorism, with the ultimate objective of promoting peace, security, stability and prosperity in Eastern Mediterranean,” the Greek Foreign Ministry said in announcement.