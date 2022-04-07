NEWS

Turkey offers to host future Ukraine-Russia peace talks

[AP]

Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said on Thursday he had told his Ukrainian counterpart Dmytro Kuleba that peace talks with Russia can be held in Turkey from now on.

Speaking after a NATO meeting in Brussels, Cavusoglu said there were still around 30 Turkish citizens, including their companions, stuck in Ukraine’s southern port city of Mariupol, where thousands of people are believed to have died after a month under Russian siege and relentless bombardment. [Reuters]

Turkey Ukraine Russia Diplomacy
