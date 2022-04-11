NEWS

Dendias in Luxembourg for talks on EU support to Ukraine

dendias-in-luxembourg-for-talks-on-eu-support-to-ukraine

Foreign Minister Nikos Dendias was expected in Luxembourg Monday for a meeting of the European Union’ Foreign Affairs Council.

Talks will focus on the bloc’s support to Ukraine. The Council is set to approve $544 million of military funding, bringing total EU security support of Ukraine to $1.6 billion since the start of the Russian invasion. 

EU governments last week approved new punishing sanctions against Russia, including an embargo on coal imports.

EU Diplomacy Ukraine
