Dendias in Luxembourg for talks on EU support to Ukraine
Foreign Minister Nikos Dendias was expected in Luxembourg Monday for a meeting of the European Union’ Foreign Affairs Council.
Talks will focus on the bloc’s support to Ukraine. The Council is set to approve $544 million of military funding, bringing total EU security support of Ukraine to $1.6 billion since the start of the Russian invasion.
EU governments last week approved new punishing sanctions against Russia, including an embargo on coal imports.