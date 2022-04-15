Supreme Court fires prosecutor, judge

A Corfu prosecutor who allowed a backlog of 3,000 cases to build up is among the latest group of judicial officials to be fired for incompetence.

On Friday, a Supreme Court disciplinary panel dismissed the prosecutor as well as a judge for “inadequacy” in performing their duties.

Since last December, a total of 15 judges and public prosecutors have been dismissed on similar grounds.

The Corfiot prosecutor had amassed 3,010 outstanding cases. Of these case files, 1,800 were found in her home, 324 were confiscated in the home of a friend and another 626 in the home of another friend.

Another 31 were found incorporated into other case files and 153 cases are still being sought.

The Supreme Court disciplinary panel also debarred her from working in the public sector for life.

Also dismissed was an Athens first-instance presiding judge who had been given a grace period of 3.5 months to clear her backlog but failed, as she still had 282 outstanding cases.

She has been given the option to work in the public sector. [AMNA]