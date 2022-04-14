prosecutor-asks-for-guilty-verdict-in-sexual-abuse-trial

The prosecutor in the trial of a 48-year-old man accused of sexually abusing four of his daughter’s underage friends when they came over to play has sought the guilty verdict for the accused.

According to the indictment, the reported acts were committed between 2015 and 2019, in a suburb of Thessaloniki, when the four victims were between 6 to 12 years old.

Citing the detailed and descriptive testimonies of the young victims before specialized child psychologists during the preliminary investigation stage, the prosecutor asked the judges to convict him of rape, of sexual acts with a minor under the age of 12 and abuse of minors. For individual acts involving two of the four victims, he asked to be turned into misdemeanors.

The accused, father of four, rejected all the accusations, claiming he never approached the girls in any way.

The criminal investigation started in September 2020, after a lawsuit filed by the mother of one of the minors. A year later, the accused appeared before an investigative magistrate, was sentenced to pre-trial detention and has been held in Grevena prison ever since.

The trial continues with the arguments of the defence lawyer, after which the judges will confer to decide on their ruling.