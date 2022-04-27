PM calls emergency meeting as Russia cuts off gas to Poland, Bulgaria

Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis has called an emergency meeting at Maximos Mansion on Wednesday at 3.30 p.m. after Russian energy giant Gazprom halted gas supplies to Bulgaria and Poland.

Environment and Energy Minister Kostas Skrekas will attend the meeting which is expected to take stock of the situation in the wake of the decision which represents a major escalation in the standoff between Russia and Europe over energy supplies and the Ukraine conflict.

Earlier on Wednesday, Mitsotakis held a telephone call with his Bulgarian counterpart Kiril Petkov. A statement by his office said he vowed that Greece would help its Balkan neighbor deal with the impact of the disconnection.