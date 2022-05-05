Turkey FM condemns Frontex-Greece approach to migrant crisis

Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu condemned the handling of the migrant and refugee crisis by Frontex and Greece on Thursday following the refusal of MEPs to approve the body’s budget.

“Frontex is party to inhumane practices, and the refusal to approve the budget does not exonerate Frontex,” he said, adding that the “there are people who died at sea because their rafts were punctured in the middle of the sea.”

“Greece is responsible too. This is a humanitarian issue. Greece is also responsible for the deaths. As it happens right in front of them, Frontex and by extent the European Union are responsible too,” said Cavusoglu.