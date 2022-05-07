Hand grenade thrown in Nea Ionia apartment building entrance

Greek police on Saturday was searching for the unknown individuals who threw a hand grenade at the entrance of an apartment building in Nea Ionia, northern Athens, in the early hours of Saturday.

The powerful explosion, which happened at 1 a.m., smashed the windows of the entrance and caused damage to six parked cars. No injuries were reported.

Police is still trying to determine who was the target of the attack while collecting material from cameras in the area and eye witness accounts.