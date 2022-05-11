NEWS

Hagia Sophia to feature in new Turkish passport

[AP]

The new generation of Turkish passports will feature an updated design, including a drawing of the 1,500-year-old Hagia Sophia, the Byzantine cathedral-turned-mosque, the country’s President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has said in an address to the nation.

Erdogan formally converted Istanbul’s crowing architectural jewel from a museum into a mosque in 2020, in a highly controversial decision that drew international criticism but pleased his conservative base.

The new document will also include drawings of the Topkapi Palace and the country’s old parliament building, the Turkish president said.

