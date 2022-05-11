NEWS

Opposition takes swipe at government over inflation

SYRIZA leader Alexis Tsipras is greeted by supporters in Thessaloniki, northern Greece, on Wednesday. [Achilleas Chiras/InTime News]

SYRIZA leader Alexis Tsipras has likened the lives of people under the stewardship of Greece’s conservative government to that of contestants on the “Survivor” TV show. 

“It’s a matter of who can endure and survive. This just can’t go on,” he said on Wednesday. 

“Gasoline is climbing to almost €2.50 [per liter]. We see inflation climbing to double digits, over 10%. We haven’t seen this since 1994,” he said, adding that “at the same time we are seeing an ongoing party with the looting of public wealth.”

