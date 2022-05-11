Opposition takes swipe at government over inflation

SYRIZA leader Alexis Tsipras has likened the lives of people under the stewardship of Greece’s conservative government to that of contestants on the “Survivor” TV show.

“It’s a matter of who can endure and survive. This just can’t go on,” he said on Wednesday.

“Gasoline is climbing to almost €2.50 [per liter]. We see inflation climbing to double digits, over 10%. We haven’t seen this since 1994,” he said, adding that “at the same time we are seeing an ongoing party with the looting of public wealth.”