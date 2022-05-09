Startups brief lawmakers in Parliament

Leaders of successful Greek startups have been briefing a parliamentary committee on ways to increase funding for similar enterprises in order to boost the economy.

The CEOs and founders that have briefed the committee represent such companies as Viva Wallet, a cloud banking services firm; text-to-speech software developer Innoetics; Think Silicon, a developer of powerful yet affordable graphics processors for handheld devices; and fuel cell maker Advent Technology, a company founded in the western of Patra and now headquartered in Boston and listed on NASDAQ.

Lawmakers, and the government, want startups to represent 8-10% of Greece’s GDP by 2030.