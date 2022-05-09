NEWS

Startups brief lawmakers in Parliament

Startups brief lawmakers in Parliament
[InTime News]

Leaders of successful Greek startups have been briefing a parliamentary committee on ways to increase funding for similar enterprises in order to boost the economy.

The CEOs and founders that have briefed the committee represent such companies as Viva Wallet, a cloud banking services firm; text-to-speech software developer Innoetics; Think Silicon, a developer of powerful yet affordable graphics processors for handheld devices; and fuel cell maker Advent Technology, a company founded in the western of Patra and now headquartered in Boston and listed on NASDAQ.

Lawmakers, and the government, want startups to represent 8-10% of Greece’s GDP by 2030.

Politics Economy
READ MORE
Gov’t stocking reserves in light of Ukrainian crisis, PM tells president
NEWS

Gov’t stocking reserves in light of Ukrainian crisis, PM tells president

Gov’t says it can boost sunflower oil production, if needed
NEWS

Gov’t says it can boost sunflower oil production, if needed

PΜ announces 1.1 bln euros worth of new measures in price hike address
NEWS

PΜ announces 1.1 bln euros worth of new measures in price hike address

PM says any aid to help households tackle energy prices will be targeted
NEWS

PM says any aid to help households tackle energy prices will be targeted

Inflation, not Covid, is main worry for government
NEWS

Inflation, not Covid, is main worry for government

Minister expresses Christmas optimism
NEWS

Minister expresses Christmas optimism