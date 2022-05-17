Greece and the US fully agree on averting Turkish aggression, Gerapetritis says

US President Joe Biden and Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis appeared to fully agree on the need to avert aggressive actions by neighboring Turkey, according to Minister of State George Gerapetritis, who spoke to Open TV on Tuesday.

“The visit of the prime minister in itself marks an important moment for Greek diplomacy. It is the first time that a Greek prime minister will address the meeting of the Congress, the House of Representatives and the Senate, and highlights the very important role Greece has to play in the wider region, in the Balkans, in the Eastern Mediterranean and in Europe. Chiefly, it is a vote of confidence in Greece by American diplomacy at the highest level, not just as an interlocutor but as a partner and ally,” he said.

“The expectations have been fully met and we are all looking forward to the prime minister’s address to Congress. This speech will showcase a strong, self-reliant Greece, which is not defined by others but is a geopolitical pillar in Europe. The day after this visit, Greece will emerge highly upgraded,” he estimated.

According to the minister of state, “Greece is protected by its multilateral diplomacy, by the expansion of its territorial waters, by the upgrading of the Armed Forces and its geostrategic alliances with France and the United States, and today by the accession of Greece to the F-35 program, which is a weapon of the next generation, generating major deterrence,” he added. [AMNA]