Emilianidou ‘stable’ after cerebral artery aneurysm

Cypriot Labor Minister Zeta Emilianidou’s condition is stable but still serious, Cyprus President Nicos Anastasiades said on Tuesday in Nicosia.

Emilianidou underwent surgery at a specialized medical center in Athens on Monday after having suffered a cerebral artery aneurysm.

President Anastasiades said that he has been receiving updates on her health from Minister of Health Michalis Hadjipantela, who accompanied her to Greece.

According to the information he received, her condition is still serious, but stable, adding that this is considered to be an encouraging sign.

