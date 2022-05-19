Dendias assures Swedish counterpart of Greece’s full support for NATO bid
Foreign Minister Nikos Dendias has reassured his Swedish counterpart of Greece’s full support for her country’s and Finland’s NATO membership aspirations.
“Ι expressed to Sweden counterpart Ann Linde Greece’s full support for Sweden’s, as well as Finland’s, application to join NATO,” Dendias tweeted, after a phone call to Stockholm.
Turkish president Tayyip Erdogan has said he opposes Swedish and Finnish membership of the military alliance.
In a phone call today, Ι expressed to #Sweden counterpart @AnnLinde #Greece’s full support for 🇸🇪Sweden’s, as well as 🇫🇮 Finland’s, application to join @NATO. pic.twitter.com/2gdcksvMUh
— Nikos Dendias (@NikosDendias) May 19, 2022