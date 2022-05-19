Dendias assures Swedish counterpart of Greece’s full support for NATO bid

Flags of Finland, left, NATO and Sweden, right, are displayed during a ceremony to mark Sweden’s and Finland’s application for membership in Brussels, Belgium, May 18, 2022. [Johanna Geron/Pool via AP]

Foreign Minister Nikos Dendias has reassured his Swedish counterpart of Greece’s full support for her country’s and Finland’s NATO membership aspirations.

“Ι expressed to Sweden counterpart Ann Linde Greece’s full support for Sweden’s, as well as Finland’s, application to join NATO,” Dendias tweeted, after a phone call to Stockholm.

Turkish president Tayyip Erdogan has said he opposes Swedish and Finnish membership of the military alliance.