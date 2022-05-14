FM: Greece ready to welcome Finland, Sweden to NATO

Greece is “ready to welcome Sweden and Finland in the NATO family,” Foreign Minister Nikos Dendias said in Berlin Saturday.

Greece has always had “excellent relations” with the two countries, Dendias said on arriving at an informal dinner of foreign ministers of NATO countries at Germany’s foreign ministry.

“I am looking forward to an especially interesting dinner. The main items will be Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and, something that has special importance for all NATO members, welcoming Sweden and Finland. We believe that they have a lot to contribute,” Dendias said.

[AMNA]