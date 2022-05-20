Greece condemns Turkish incursion near Alexandroupoli as ‘unprecedented violation of sovereignty’

The Foreign Ministry strongly condemned the incursion of two Turkish fighter jets within 2.5 nautical miles of the northeastern city of Alexandroupoli on Friday, calling the incident an “unprecedented violation of national sovereignty.”

“This action is a very clear escalation of Turkish provocation,” the ministry said in a statement read.

The statement also noted that Foreign Minister Nikos Dendias had instructed the ministry’s secretary general, Themistoklis Demiris, to lodge “an immediate and strong demarche with the Turkish ambassador.”

The ministry said the incursion was “part of Turkey’s effort to promote its neo-Ottoman revisionism, in violation of the fundamental rules of international law.”

“This undermines the cohesion and immediate priorities of NATO, and poses a clear threat to the European Union at a critical juncture, as the port of Alexandroupoli is a key transport hub for strengthening our allies.”

The ministry said it would be informing “our allies and partners, as well as the EU, NATO and the UN” about the incident.