Athens rejects Ankara’s allegations over Greek military overflights

Greece on Saturday rejected as “unfounded and untrue” Turkey’s allegations that Greek military jets recently violated the country’s airspace.

“These allegations are another attempt by Turkey to misinform and deny responsibility for its illegal and provocative actions,” the Foreign Ministry said in a statement in Greek.

“It is paradoxical, to say the least, that a country which recently conducted 42 [military] flights over Greek territory in a single day and which threatens Greece with war in violation of fundamental principles of the UN Charter, accuses Greece of [engaging in] provocative activities,” it said.

“With its actions, Turkey once again undermines regional security and stability, as well as NATO’s cohesion at a crucial juncture,” it said.