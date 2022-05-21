NEWS

Athens rejects Ankara’s allegations over Greek military overflights

Athens rejects Ankara’s allegations over Greek military overflights

Greece on Saturday rejected as “unfounded and untrue” Turkey’s allegations that Greek military jets recently violated the country’s airspace

“These allegations are another attempt by Turkey to misinform and deny responsibility for its illegal and provocative actions,” the Foreign Ministry said in a statement in Greek.

“It is paradoxical, to say the least, that a country which recently conducted 42 [military] flights over Greek territory in a single day and which threatens Greece with war in violation of fundamental principles of the UN Charter, accuses Greece of [engaging in] provocative activities,” it said.

“With its actions, Turkey once again undermines regional security and stability, as well as NATO’s cohesion at a crucial juncture,” it said.

Turkey Diplomacy
READ MORE
Ankara continues escalating tensions
NEWS

Ankara continues escalating tensions

Erdogan says to speak to Finland on Saturday
NEWS

Erdogan says to speak to Finland on Saturday

Erdogan blackmail over F-16s and F-35s
NEWS

Erdogan blackmail over F-16s and F-35s

Biden hails Sweden, Finland NATO bids as leaders visit US
NEWS

Biden hails Sweden, Finland NATO bids as leaders visit US

Ankara irked by Greek PM’s speech in US Congress
NEWS

Ankara irked by Greek PM’s speech in US Congress

Greek FM slams Turkish revisionism
NEWS

Greek FM slams Turkish revisionism