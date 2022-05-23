NEWS

In Tirana, Dendias meets with Rama and counterpart

In Tirana, Dendias meets with Rama and counterpart

Greek Foreign Minister on Monday met with Albanian Prime Minister Edi Rama in Tirana.

According to a tweet by the Greek Foreign Ministry, talks focused on bilateral relations, the Balkan country’s EU membership ambitions and regional developments.

Dendias on Monday also met with his Albanian counterpart Olta Xhacka. Talks focused on the strengthening of bilateral ties, preparations for the next South-East European Cooperation Process (SEECP) summit, the Western Balkans’ European prospects and regional developments in the wake of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

Politics Diplomacy Balkans
READ MORE
Russia attacks Ukraine, ‘shattering’ European peace
NEWS

Russia attacks Ukraine, ‘shattering’ European peace

Germany’s Scholz wants Western Balkans in EU
NEWS

Germany’s Scholz wants Western Balkans in EU

Croatia passes law paving way for euro currency introduction
NEWS

Croatia passes law paving way for euro currency introduction

US approves potential sale of F-16 aircraft to Bulgaria
NEWS

US approves potential sale of F-16 aircraft to Bulgaria

Vucic wins nearly 60% of votes in Serbia presidential election, preliminary results show
NEWS

Vucic wins nearly 60% of votes in Serbia presidential election, preliminary results show

Scholz: It’s time for EU accession talks with Western Balkans
NEWS

Scholz: It’s time for EU accession talks with Western Balkans