In Tirana, Dendias meets with Rama and counterpart

Greek Foreign Minister on Monday met with Albanian Prime Minister Edi Rama in Tirana.

According to a tweet by the Greek Foreign Ministry, talks focused on bilateral relations, the Balkan country’s EU membership ambitions and regional developments.

Dendias on Monday also met with his Albanian counterpart Olta Xhacka. Talks focused on the strengthening of bilateral ties, preparations for the next South-East European Cooperation Process (SEECP) summit, the Western Balkans’ European prospects and regional developments in the wake of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.