Vucic wins nearly 60% of votes in Serbia presidential election, preliminary results show

Serbian President and presidential candidate Aleksandar Vucic gestures during a news conference after claiming victory in the presidential election in Belgrade, Serbia, Sunday, April 3. [AP]

Serbia’s incumbent president, Aleksandar Vucic, has secured 59.5% of votes in a presidential election, the State Election Commission said on Monday after counting 87.67% of ballots.

The commission also said Vucic’s ruling Serbian Progressive Party (SNS) won 43.4% of votes in a parliamentary election.

Opposition presidential candidate Zdravko Ponos, a retired army general, garnered 17.5%, while his United for Victory alliance obtained 13.1%.

The Socialist Party of Serbia, a long time SNS coalition partner, came third with 11.7%. [Reuters]

