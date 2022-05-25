SYRIZA slams lack of briefing

SYRIZA lawmakers on Tuesday bemoaned that opposition parties are being informed about the transfer of Greek weaponry by a foreign country and not the government itself.

In a statement, Thodoris Dritsas, Giorgos Tsipras and the party’s foreign affairs spokesperson Giorgos Katrougalos referred to remarks by US Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin regarding new donations of artillery and ammunition systems, including Italy, Greece, Norway and Poland.

“We were thus informed by the minister of a third country that our country has announced the sending of new heavier weapons to Ukraine, with no information given to Parliament and the Greek people.”