NEWS

EU representative communicates “serious concern” to Turkey over fighter jet flights

EU representative communicates “serious concern” to Turkey over fighter jet flights

The Secretary General of the European Union External Action Service Stefano Sannino expressed his “serious concern” to the Head of Turkey’s Permanent Representation to the European Union Mehmet Bozay on Wednesday over the recent flight of two Turkish fighter jets within 2.5 nautical miles of the northeastern city of Alexandroupoli, calling for respect of international law and cohesion between allies.

“Transmitted to Amb. Bozay our serious concern about Turkey’s military aircraft’s flights near Greek city of Alexandroupolis. Respecting international law and refraining from actions undermining cohesion between allies is at this critical juncture more important than ever,” stated Sannino in a statement released later the same day to social media.

EU Turkey Defense
READ MORE
Greece satisfied with final text of EU Strategic Compass, say sources
NEWS

Greece satisfied with final text of EU Strategic Compass, say sources

Germany offers to provide core of EU quick reaction force in 2025
NEWS

Germany offers to provide core of EU quick reaction force in 2025

Mitsotakis: Russia’s invasion was ‘abrupt awakening’ for EU defense
NEWS

Mitsotakis: Russia’s invasion was ‘abrupt awakening’ for EU defense

Mitsotakis: More energy support measures to be announced next week
NEWS

Mitsotakis: More energy support measures to be announced next week

EU to boost military support to Kyiv, mulling new sanctions
NEWS

EU to boost military support to Kyiv, mulling new sanctions

Kosovo parliament urges government to start NATO, EU membership bid
NEWS

Kosovo parliament urges government to start NATO, EU membership bid