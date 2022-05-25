EU representative communicates “serious concern” to Turkey over fighter jet flights

The Secretary General of the European Union External Action Service Stefano Sannino expressed his “serious concern” to the Head of Turkey’s Permanent Representation to the European Union Mehmet Bozay on Wednesday over the recent flight of two Turkish fighter jets within 2.5 nautical miles of the northeastern city of Alexandroupoli, calling for respect of international law and cohesion between allies.

“Transmitted to Amb. Bozay our serious concern about Turkey’s military aircraft’s flights near Greek city of Alexandroupolis. Respecting international law and refraining from actions undermining cohesion between allies is at this critical juncture more important than ever,” stated Sannino in a statement released later the same day to social media.