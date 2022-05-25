British Museum’s denial of talks over Parthenon Marbles points to ‘lack of information’

In response to a statement by a representative of the British Museum that no new talks have taken place or are planned with the Greek government for the repatriation of the Parthenon Marbles to Athens, the Greek Culture Ministry said on Wednesday that the representative was not well informed.

“The correspondence between the Ministry of Culture and the British authorities, as well the UNESCO Recommendation on May 20, proves that the representative of the British Museum has a lack of information,” the Culture Ministry said.

In a statement to Kathimerini on Tuesday, the British Museum said it is open to lending the exhibits to Athens.

Last week UNESCO said Greece and the UK had agreed to hold formal talks that could pave the way for the return of the Parthenon sculptures to Athens.

UNESCO said that the two sides had agreed to a meeting at the ministerial level to discuss Greece’s demand.