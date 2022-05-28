Compensation trial for Mati wildfire postponed

Survivors and relatives of victims of the 2018 Mati fire are seen at a memorial service last year. [InTime News]

The trial for compensation claims by relatives and survivors of the wildfire in the eastern Attica resort of Mati in 2018 was postponed on Friday as the defending state bodies were not ready and failed to submit a relevant file to court.

More specifically, the request of relatives of victims and survivors, a total of 27 people, who appealed to the administrative courts seeking compensation from the fire service and the accused municipalities of Marathonas and Penteli was to be heard at the Three-Member Administrative Court of First Instance of Athens. However, the trial did not take place, as the defendants stated through their legal representatives that they were not ready.

The lawsuit, the first of many that will follow with compensation claims, alleges that state bodies were liable for omissions or criminal negligence. The total amount of damages claimed in the first lawsuit is 8.5 million euros.

The fire left 103 dead and dozens injured in its wake.