Iran moves two seized Greek tankers to Bandar Abbas

The two Greek tankers seized by Iran’s Revolutionary Guards on Friday have been ordered to sail to Bandar Abbas on the southern coast of Iran on Sunday. According to information, the crews of the vessels are in good health and have had their cell phones returned to them over the weekend to communicate with their families.

The two were seized shortly after Tehran warned it would take “punitive action” against Athens over the confiscation of Iranian oil by the United States from a tanker held off the Greek coast.

“The crew of the two Greek tankers have not been arrested, and all crew members … are in good health and are being protected, and provided with necessary services while on board, in accordance with international law,” Iran’s Ports and Maritime Organization said in a statement carried by state media.

The two vessels were stopped over unspecified “maritime violations”, the body said.

Greece said on Friday an Iranian navy helicopter landed on Greek-flagged vessel Delta Poseidon in international waters and took the crew hostage. It said a similar incident took place on the other Greek-flagged vessel. Athens said both actions violated international law.

Greek authorities last month impounded the Iranian-flagged Pegas off Greece due to European Union sanctions. The United States later confiscated the Iranian oil cargo held onboard, Reuters reported on Thursday. [With information from Reuters]