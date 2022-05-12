Shipping is ‘beacon of stability in a volatile global environment,’ shipowners’ union chief says

Shipping continues to operate as “a beacon of stability in a volatile global environment,” the president of the Union of Greek Shipowners, Melina Travlos, said on Thursday.

In a statement issued ahead of the Posidonia international shipping exhibition, to be held in Athens on June 6-10, after a four-year absence due to the pandemic, Travlos said the Greek-owned fleet maintains its leading role in the shipping industry.

“Today it represents a 21% of the world’s tonnage and 59% of the EU fleet. In particular, it controls, among other things, 32% of the world fleet in tankers, 25% of bulk carriers and 22% of LNG carriers. Greek shipping, which is an integral part of European shipping, provides a strategic advantage to the EU in its effort to ensure the adequacy and independence of its supply with essential goods and energy,” Travlos, the union’s first female president, said.

During the four-year period since Posidonia 2018, the shipping industry continued uninterruptedly to serve 90% of world trade, she added.

“In the volatile global environment, shipping has acted as a beacon of stability, responding to the unprecedented conditions we have been facing due to the international health crisis the last two years, as well as due to the geopolitical crisis of recent months in Europe.”

Posidonia 2022 will also be “an excellent opportunity for promoting the environmental footprint of global shipping, as well as the environmental performance of the Greek-owned fleet.” The expo will also showcase a unique communication platform for ship operation, with applications that lead gradually to carbon-free shipping, Travlos added. [AMNA]