Berlin ‘carefully monitoring’ Greece-Turkey tensions, spokesperson says

Berlin is carefully monitoring developments in Greek-Turkish relations and appeals for an understanding to be reached through dialogue between the two sides, German deputy government spokesperson Christiane Hoffman said on Monday.

Responding to questions regarding rising Turkish activity in the Aegean and the recent statements by Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, Hoffman referred to an earlier statement by the German government spokesperson Steffen Hebenstreit, who had noted that cooperation within NATO was particularly important at this time and had appealed to the Turkish president and Greek prime minister to mend fences, saying she had nothing else to add.

Hoffman said “obviously” Germany was following the events and statements made closely and could only appeal for understanding, especially in the framework of NATO and between partners in the Alliance, through talks.

[AMNA]