Natural gas filling stations get the green light
The government has issued guidelines for the establishment and operation of filling stations for natural gas vehicles for the first time.
The guidelines, contained in a joint ministerial decision, concerns two types of filling station: those can provide only Liquified Natural Gas (LNG) and those that provide both LNG and Liquid-to-Compressed Natural Gas (L-CNG).
Under the rules, all types of natural gas filling stations must have a maximum storage capacity of 50 tonnes. The decision also sets down the technical specifications and the conditions for the issuing the relevant station operating licences. [AMNA]