Natural gas filling stations get the green light

A worker fills a car at a gas station in Athens, March 17, 2022 [Reuters/Costas Baltas]

The government has issued guidelines for the establishment and operation of filling stations for natural gas vehicles for the first time.

The guidelines, contained in a joint ministerial decision, concerns two types of filling station: those can provide only Liquified Natural Gas (LNG) and those that provide both LNG and Liquid-to-Compressed Natural Gas (L-CNG).

Under the rules, all types of natural gas filling stations must have a maximum storage capacity of 50 tonnes. The decision also sets down the technical specifications and the conditions for the issuing the relevant station operating licences. [AMNA]

Energy Transport
