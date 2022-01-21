NEWS

New round of subsidies for electronic taxis announced

[AP]

The government is entering a new subsidy cycle for electric taxis with funding that could exceed 20,000 euros.

Speaking at the 5th Electrification Conference, Transport Minister Kostas A. Karamanlis stressed that e-mobility is a key pillar of Greece’s transport development.

“Especially for taxis, we are preparing to start a new program, ‘Green Taxis,’ which is part of the Recovery and Resilience Facility and will finance the replacement of old polluting taxis with purely electric ones,” he said, noting that the total subsidy for the taxis can exceed 20,000 euros.

Karamanlis said the incentives already in place for the purchase of electric vehicles and bicycles have also produced results. He noted that in 2021 there were 6,967 registered compared to just 480 in 2019. The market rate jumped from 0.4% in 2019 to almost 7% today. He also noted that charging points have increased to 1,200 from 58 in 2019. 

