A beam of light illuminates corn scattered in a warehouse damaged during Russian attacks in Cherkaska Lozova, outskirts of Kharkiv, eastern Ukraine. [AP]

Kyiv’s ambassador to Ankara said on Friday Turkey is among the countries that is buying grain that Russia stole from Ukraine.

Ambassador Vasyl Bodnar also told reporters he has sought help from Turkish authorities and Interpol investigating who is involved in the shipments of grains transiting Turkish waters. [Reuters]